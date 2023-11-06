KTET 2023 October Registration Starts Today, 6 November: Check Dates and Details

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is getting ready to begin the registration process for the KTET 2023 October exam today, Monday, 6 November. Interested and eligible candidates must register on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. One should note that the KTET 2023 October registration is taking place online. All the important dates regarding the exam are announced on the site so interested candidates can go through them before filling out the application form. One should know the dates.
The KTET 2023 October registration dates are also announced online by the exam-conducting body. As of now, it is important to note that the registration portal will open today, 6 November, on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates should fill out the form carefully and then submit it. Make sure to fill out the registration form by the deadline.
The KTET October 2023 notification is also available online for interested candidates. You can check out the dates and download the schedule from the site to take a better look at the details.
KTET 2023 October Registration: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the KTET 2023 October registration process will go from 6 November to 17 November. It is important to note that candidates have time to print out the application form till 18 November, however, the registration portal will be closed after the mentioned date.
Once the registrations are over, candidates will receive their KTET October admit cards on 29 December. The admit card link will also be activated on the official website so that it is easier for concerned applicants to download it.
Keep your login details ready while downloading the admit card if you want to access it.
One should note that the application fee is Rs 500 for all candidates, except for applicants belonging to SC, ST and differently-abled categories. They have to pay Rs 250 while submitting the form online.
KTET 2023 October Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the KTET 2023 October registration online:
Visit the website - ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the KTET October 2023 Registration activated link on the homepage.
Complete the registration online and then log in to your account.
Fill out the KTET application form properly and upload the required documents.
Pay the registration fee.
Click on submit and download the form.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)