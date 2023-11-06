KTET 2023 October Registration Starts Today, 6 November: Check Dates and Details

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is getting ready to begin the registration process for the KTET 2023 October exam today, Monday, 6 November. Interested and eligible candidates must register on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. One should note that the KTET 2023 October registration is taking place online. All the important dates regarding the exam are announced on the site so interested candidates can go through them before filling out the application form. One should know the dates.

