GATE 2024 Registration To End This Week; Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in for Details

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is getting ready to formally end the GATE 2024 registration soon. As per the latest official details, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration window is scheduled to close on 29 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates have a few more days to apply for the engineering exam on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You must fill out the registration form carefully and go through the latest updates on the site.
The GATE 2024 registration is taking place online only and candidates can check the details on the website. You must go through the important dates before completing the application process on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The registrations without paying a late fee will end on 29 September. Interested candidates should keep this information in mind and complete the application process soon.
The exam-conducting body has released the GATE 2024 notification on the website as well. You can check and download the important dates for your reference. Make sure to appear for the exam on time if you want to get selected.
GATE 2024: Exam Dates and Schedule
According to the latest official details, IISc Bengaluru will close the official GATE 2024 registration window on 29 September; however, the extended registration process with a late fee will continue till 13 October.
The admit cards for the exam will be declared on 3 January 2024. You can download your GATE admit card only if you register for the exam on time so be quick. No candidate can register after the extended date.
The GATE 2024 exam will take place on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February. Any changes in the exam dates will be informed earlier.
The result is scheduled to be announced on 16 March, after the exam is over. You will be notified as soon as the link is opened on the website.
GATE 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to complete the GATE 2024 registration online:
Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the official website.
Tap on the GATE 2024 application link on the home page.
Provide your Date of Birth and other details to create your registration ID.
Fill out the registration form and upload scanned copies of the important documents.
Pay the fee via the online portal and click on submit.
Download the GATE registration form for your use.
