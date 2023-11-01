UGC NET December 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Know How To Make Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2023 today, Wednesday, 1 November. Candidates who want to make edits to their UGC NET December 2023 application form can complete the process now. One should note that the UGC NET December 2023 correction window is activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The window will remain active for a couple of days and you have to make the necessary changes soon.

The UGC NET December 2023 correction window is open now. You can go to the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and cross-check the personal details on the UGC NET December application form to avoid confusion later on. Make sure to check all the personal information carefully such as name, e-mail ID, etc. You can make changes to your application form till a certain date.