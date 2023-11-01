UGC NET December 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Know How To Make Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2023 today, Wednesday, 1 November. Candidates who want to make edits to their UGC NET December 2023 application form can complete the process now. One should note that the UGC NET December 2023 correction window is activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The window will remain active for a couple of days and you have to make the necessary changes soon.
The UGC NET December 2023 correction window is open now. You can go to the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and cross-check the personal details on the UGC NET December application form to avoid confusion later on. Make sure to check all the personal information carefully such as name, e-mail ID, etc. You can make changes to your application form till a certain date.
The examination date and admit card details are also available online. Once the correction window closes on the scheduled date, candidates should stay alert to download the admit card on time. You will not be allowed to sit for the UGC NET December exam without your admit card.
UGC NET December 2023 Correction Window: Exam Details
According to the latest official details on the website, the UGC NET December 2023 correction window will close on 3 November. You will not be allowed to make changes to your form after the mentioned date.
The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 6 December to 22 December, for all registered candidates. The UGC NET December exam will take place in two shifts - the first one is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Registered applicants should take note of the exam dates and timings. Any changes in the dates will be informed earlier by the NTA.
The admit card is expected to be declared on the first week of December. You will get to know the exact date when the exam-conducting body announces it for all.
UGC NET December 2023 Application Form: How To Make Changes
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to make changes to the UGC NET December 2023 application form:
Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the application correction link.
Tap on the "UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Window" option on the homepage.
Key in the required login details and tap on submit.
Make the changes to your application form.
Click on submit once done and download a copy.
