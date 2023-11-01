ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UGC NET December 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Know How To Make Changes

UGC NET December 2023: You can make edits to your application form from 1 November to 3 November.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
UGC NET December 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Know How To Make Changes
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2023 today, Wednesday, 1 November. Candidates who want to make edits to their UGC NET December 2023 application form can complete the process now. One should note that the UGC NET December 2023 correction window is activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The window will remain active for a couple of days and you have to make the necessary changes soon.

The UGC NET December 2023 correction window is open now. You can go to the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and cross-check the personal details on the UGC NET December application form to avoid confusion later on. Make sure to check all the personal information carefully such as name, e-mail ID, etc. You can make changes to your application form till a certain date.

Also Read

JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Dates & Details

JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Dates & Details
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The examination date and admit card details are also available online. Once the correction window closes on the scheduled date, candidates should stay alert to download the admit card on time. You will not be allowed to sit for the UGC NET December exam without your admit card.

UGC NET December 2023 Correction Window: Exam Details

According to the latest official details on the website, the UGC NET December 2023 correction window will close on 3 November. You will not be allowed to make changes to your form after the mentioned date.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 6 December to 22 December, for all registered candidates. The UGC NET December exam will take place in two shifts - the first one is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Also Read

HP TET 2023 Registration: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Details Here

HP TET 2023 Registration: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Registered applicants should take note of the exam dates and timings. Any changes in the dates will be informed earlier by the NTA.

The admit card is expected to be declared on the first week of December. You will get to know the exact date when the exam-conducting body announces it for all.

UGC NET December 2023 Application Form: How To Make Changes

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to make changes to the UGC NET December 2023 application form:

  • Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the application correction link.

  • Tap on the "UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Window" option on the homepage.

  • Key in the required login details and tap on submit.

  • Make the changes to your application form.

  • Click on submit once done and download a copy.

Also Read

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable Out: Examination Starts From 26 Nov; Details

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable Out: Examination Starts From 26 Nov; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UGC NET   UGC NET Exam 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×