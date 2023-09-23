UPJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule Released for Diploma in Pharmacy Course; Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP has officially declared the UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Pharmacy course for interested candidates. It is important to note that the UPJEE Counselling 2023 schedule is be released on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Interested candidates should visit the aforementioned website and go through the schedule. One should check the important dates and complete the counselling steps accordingly. The schedule is available on the official website only.

Candidates are requested to download the UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule as soon as possible. The choice-filling dates, document verification, and other details are mentioned on the UPJEE Counselling 2023 schedule for those who want to take a look at them. Any changes in the dates will be informed by the council beforehand. You have to keep a close eye on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.