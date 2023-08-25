Delhi University (DU) is getting ready to declare the second merit list for the DU PG Admission 2023 on Friday, 25 August, for all interested candidates. The ones who are taking part in the admission process should note that the DU PG Admission 2023 second merit list will be released on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. One must go through the details mentioned on the second-round seat allotment list carefully after downloading it from the website on Friday.

Shortlisted candidates in the DU PG Admission 2023 second merit list have to complete the admission steps on time. As of now, it is confirmed that the second-round allotment list will be declared on Friday. Students should keep a close eye on the website – admission.uod.ac.in to – check the merit list on time. All the announcements are available online.