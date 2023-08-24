The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 Round 1 results for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2023 counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website. It is important to note that the AP EAMCET seat allotment link is available on the website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. One should go through the details of the result carefully.
All concerned candidates should note that the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 Round 1 result link has been activated on 23 August. You can download the AP EAPCET 2023 or AP EAMCET seat allotment result from the official website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET only. Candidates should check the result carefully to see if they have been selected for the document verification steps.
Candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before downloading the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 result from the website. You will not be allowed to check the list of shortlisted candidates without providing the login details.
AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023: Details
As per the latest official details announced online, shortlisted candidates in the AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET seat allotment result must appear for the self-reporting process at colleges from 23 August to 31 August.
One should pay the fees and complete the self-reporting process on time otherwise they will lose their seats. Therefore, it is essential to check the details mentioned on the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 list carefully.
You must save a copy of the seat allotment result as proof and carry it during the self-reporting process on the mentioned dates.
It is important to note that the AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET is held at the state level for candidates who want to apply for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses offered by institutions of Andhra Pradesh.
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 result online:
Go to the official website – sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
Click on the AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET allotment result link on the home page.
Key in your login credentials carefully and submit them.
Your AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the list of candidates and download it.
