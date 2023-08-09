SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission, SSC is all set to declare the SSC MTS Result 2023 in the second week of August 2023 thus the result may be released today or tomorrow. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the scorecard on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC MTS 2023 Exam was conducted between 2 May to 19 May 2023 and 13 to 20 June 2023. The exam was conducted for 1558 MTS and Havaldar vacancies. Those who appeared for the SSC MTS 2023 Tier 1 Exam will be able to check MTS Result 2023 along with the cut-off. The SSC MTS Result will be released in PDF Format and it will have the names, roll numbers, marks, and categories of the candidates.
The SSC MTS result 2023 is scheduled to be declared in the month of August 2023. This year lakhs of candidates appeared for the SSC MTS Exam 2023.
How to Download SSC MTS 2023 Result & Merit List?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the “Result” link at the top right corner or in the “Latest News” Section
The result page will appear on your screen.
You can then click on the others tab under the Result section.
Then click on the link that reads, “Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023”
On the right corner of the result page, search for the Write-Up and Result tab where you can download results and cut-off marks in PDF format.
You can find your SSC MTS Result 2023 by entering your Name or Roll Number.
