ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DU PG First Merit List 2023 Released At admission.uod.ac.in; Steps To Check

DU PG First Merit List 2023 Released At admission.uod.ac.in; Steps To Check

Check the date, time and time period to pay the fees after the release of DU PG First merit list 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
DU PG First Merit List 2023 Released At admission.uod.ac.in; Steps To Check
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

DU PG first Merit List 2023: DU admissions have begun for both PG and UG courses. The first merit for the UG course was out in the second week of August while the first allotment list of DU PG course was released yesterday, 17 August 2023. The orientation process for the UG students was held on 16 August 2023.

Now that the first merit or allotment list for admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University is out, candidates can check the DU PG merit list on the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.  

Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seats need to accept the allotted seat between 5 PM on August 17 and 4:59 PM on August 21. The eligible candidates can pay the fees till 22 August, 4:59 PM. Second and third DU PG lists will be out on August 25 and September 4 respectively. DU may announce more rounds of admissions depending on the availability of seats. 

Also Read

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date; Check Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

DU PG First Merit List 2023: Allocation Of Seats

  • Total Number of allocation: 11,198

  • Number of allocation done in NCWEB: 565

  • Total Number of applicants who got their first choice: 6,657

How To Download DU PG First Merit List?

  • Visit the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in. 

  • On the homepage, click on DU PG first merit list 2023 link.

  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit. 

  • The DU PG first merit list will appear on the screen. 

  • You can check the result and download the page. 

  • Take a printout of the same for future use. 

Also Read

JEECUP 2023: UP JEE Polytechnic Result Declared At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2023: UP JEE Polytechnic Result Declared At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×