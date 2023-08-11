DU UG Second Merit List 2023 Released: Delhi University has officially released the UG 2nd merit list 2023 for candidates who want to take admission into different undergraduate courses, and had applied for Delhi University Admissions on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates must note down that the DU Second CSAS allocation list 2023 is now available on the aforementioned website and can be downloaded by following the below mentioned steps.