DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 has been released on admission.uod.ac.in: Download now.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
DU UG Second Merit List 2023 Released: Delhi University has officially released the UG 2nd merit list 2023 for candidates who want to take admission into different undergraduate courses, and had applied for Delhi University Admissions on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates must note down that the DU Second CSAS allocation list 2023 is now available on the aforementioned website and can be downloaded by following the below mentioned steps.

DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023 Out: Important Dates

Candidates who have been selected through the DU UG second merit allotment list must note down the following dates:

Acceptance of Seats Via Second Round of Admissions Start Date: 13 August 2023, 4:59 pm.

Acceptance of Seats Via Second Round of Admissions Last Date: 14 August 2023, 4:59 pm.

Last Date or Deadline for Fee Payment: 15 August 2023, 4:59 pm.

Commencement of Classwork: 16 August 2023 onwards.

Websites To Check the DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023

Following is the list of websites for candidates to check the Delhi University Undergraduate 2nd merit list released on 10 August 2023.

  • ugadmission.uod.ac.in

  • admission.uod.ac.in

  • du.ac.in

Direct Link and Steps To Download the DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023

  • Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for DU UG 2nd Merit Allocation List 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.

  • The Delhi University UG Second Merit List 2023 will be displayed.

  • Check the list carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link for DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023

Topics:  DU UG Admission 

