JNU PG Admissions 2023 First Merit List: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the 1st merit list 2023 on 17 August for all candidates who have applied for admission to different post graduate (PG) programmes in the University.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the JNU PG Admissions this year can download and check the JNU PG Admission First Merit List 2023 on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, by following the below mentioned steps.

All those candidates who will be selected in the JNU PG 2023 1st Merit List on Thursday must note down that the pre-enrolment registration process, fee payment and blocking of seats will start from 17 August and end on 21 August 2023.