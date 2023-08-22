CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exam Dates 2024 Announced; Full Academic Schedule Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE in Odisha has released the academic calendar for the session 2023-24 and it has all the details about the Plus 2 exams for the year 2024.

According to the schedule, the exams will begin on February 14, 2024, and will continue till March 13, 2024. The examinations will be held in two shifts: the first shift is from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon while the second shift is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The candidates must be clear that the practical exams will begin in the first week of January 2024 and a candidate needs to secure at least 30 percent in each subject and must have an overall aggregate of 33% to pass the Odisha Plus 2 exams.

The Odisha Plus 2 exam 2024 results may be released in either April or May 2024. The application process for the examination is likely to begin between November 10 and November 25, 2023.

The board decided to take the Plus 2 examinations in February due to the upcoming 2024 general election. Early exams in February would lead to earlier result declarations.