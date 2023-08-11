J&K UG Admission 2023-24 Last Date: According to an Allocation-cum-Admission Undergraduate Programs Schedule Jammu and Kashmir released on the official website: jkadmission.samarth.ac.in, the admission to different undergraduate courses like Bachelors of Arts (BA), Bachelors of Science (BSc), Bachelors of Commerce (BCom), Bachelors of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) will be concluded today on Friday 11 August 2023 at mid-night.
Candidates who wish to seek admission into different UG courses of J&K must apply before the deadline by following the below steps. Candidates must note down that the application process for the 1st Sem UG courses across J&K started from 27 July 2023.
Admission To First Sem UG Courses in J&K 2023-24: Important Dates
Application Form Filling Start Date: 27 July 2023
Application Form Filling Last Date: 11 August 2023
First Round of CSAS Allocation and Admissions: 19 to 22 August except 20 August which is a holiday.
Last Date of Online Payment: 24 August 2023, 3 pm.
Release of Vacant Seats List: 25 August 2023, 5 pm.
Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: 27 August 2023, 11 am.
Acceptance of Allocated Seats by Candidates: 27 to 29 August 2023.
Second Round of CSAS Allocation and Admissions: 31 August to 2 September 2023.
Last Date of Payment of Admission Fee: 3 September 2023, 3 pm.
Steps To Apply for the 1st Sem UG Courses J&K
Visit the official website, jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for "Admission To Undergraduate Programmes for 1st Semester in BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BCA in all the Government Degree Colleges (Summer/Winter Zone) of Jammu and Kashmir".
Complete the registration process, if not already registered.
Go to the login page.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will shown up.
Fill all the required details carefully.
Upload documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
