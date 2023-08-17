IIT JAM 2024 Registrations to Begin On September 5 At jam.iitm; Website Launched

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay launched the JAM 2024 website yesterday, 16 August 2023. The IIT JAM exam 2024 is expected to be conducted on 11 February 2024. Interested candidates who are eligible for the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 can check the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.



The X post post of IIT Bombay read, "GATE-JAM office, IIT Bombay announces the launch of the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 website https://jam.iitb.ac.in by IIT Madras. Application portal is expected to open by 5th Sept 2023. All eligible students and other aspirants are encouraged to apply."

The registrations for JAM 2024 will start on 5 September and the last date to fill and submit the JAM Application Form 2024 is 13 October 2023.