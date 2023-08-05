CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023 Released: Download Pre DeElEd Scorecard & Merit List

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the website, date, and steps to download CG Pre B.Ed, Pre DeElEd result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, CPEB conducted the CG BEd exam on 17 June 2023 and the students awaited the results for the same. The board has released the CG Pre BEd Result 2023 on the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The official result link is activated on the website and candidates can get access to the result by entering their roll number and date of birth.

As per the reports, the candidates who took the entrance exam for the Bachelor of Education program on 17 June 2023 were advised to look forward for the results on 4 August 2023. CG Pre B.Ed Exam was conducted on 17 June 2023 in two shifts while the exam for Pre. D.El.Ed. and Pre.B.A.B.Ed./ Pre.B.Sc., B.Ed was held on 9 June 2023.

The board has released the marks and merit list of Pre.B.Ed and Pre. D.El.Ed. and Pre.B.A.B.Ed./ Pre.B.Sc., and B.Ed Exam on its official website. The result and merit list will be available in PDF format.

How To Download CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

  • Click on the option Pre BEd Result 2023 on the CGPEB website.

  • A new web page will appear on CG Vyapam portal.

  • Select the option mentioned earlier and enter the Application Number, Password, and complete login information.

  • Check the details carefully and click on submit.

