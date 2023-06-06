UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 Released At bujhansi.ac.in; Steps To Download Here

UP BEd Admit Card 2023: The Bundelkhand University has released the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination, UP BEd JEE 2023. The admit cards were released yesterday, 5 June 2023 on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates who registered for the UP BEd 2023 exam can use their user Id and password to login and get access to the BEd admit card.

The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam will be conducted on 15 June and the exam comprises of two papers- paper-1 and paper-2 of total 400 marks. The exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours each. The UP BEd paper-1 will comprise questions of General Knowledge, Language (Hindi/English). The paper 2 will comprise questions of General Aptitude Test, Subject Qualification (Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

The candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer and one-third marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.