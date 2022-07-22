'Want to Crack UPSC': Bulandshshr Girl Who Got Perfect Score in Class XII Boards
CBSE will not release a list of toppers in a bid to "avoid unhealthy competition between students."
Tanya Singh was fast asleep on Friday morning when her parents woke her up with the news that her class 12 board results are finally being announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Nervous, the 18-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, opened the website to check her result. The nervousness soon turned to excitement as Singh found out that she had scored 500 out of 500 marks.
A student of DPS Bulandshahr, Singh scored 100 each in the best of five subjects -- English Core, History, Geography, Economics and Hindustani Music/Vocal. She scored 98 out of 100 in Political Science.
It is pertinent to note that the CBSE will not release a “merit list” of top scorers in a bit to “avoid unhealthy competition between students.”
Singh’s father, Vijay Kumar, told The Quint, “She couldn’t contain her excitement when she saw her result, she was so happy when she told us she got 500 on 500.”
Since morning, the family’s phones haven’t stopped ringing, and the house is filled with relatives, neighbours and mediapersons – each with their own set of questions about how Singh prepared and what lies ahead now.
“Want to study history, crack UPSC later”
“It’s been my childhood dream to become an IAS officer, and that’s what I want to work towards,” said Singh, beaming with joy. She wants to pursue history in college.
Her parents too are over the moon about her result.
Her father said;
We think that she is the first student, that too a girl student, to have done so well in all of Bulandshahr. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in and everyone around us is celebrating.Tanya's father, Vijay Kumar
'She Has Always Been Studious, But We Never Imagined This'
Singh’s father said that his daughter was always “studious” and that they “never worried about her doing well.”
“This result has taken us by surprise, we will be honest. We never imagined this score in our wildest dreams,” said Kumar.
Singh attributes this to setting up “targets” each day.
She told mediapersons on Friday afternoon;
I set up a target each day as far as the syllabus was concerned and wouldn’t sleep till I finished it, no matter how long it tookTanya Singh
As the result came out, Singh reached her beloved school, where she met the principal and other teachers. “I am being honest, this is the best school. Our teachers are very hard working. We couldn’t have succeeded if it wasn’t for the teachers. We were given a lot of assignments and tests and those helped us remain consistent,” she said.
