CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 to be Out Soon; Where and How to Check Results

The CBSE board exams 2023 for both classes 10 and 12 have been over and now the students are eagerly waiting for their results. CBSE council has not yet announced the date and time for 10th and 12th result 2023.

The CBSE 10th, 12th Boards were conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education between 14 February and 5 April and the answer sheets are currently being evaluated. As per the reports, 38,73,710 students have appeared for the 10th and 12th CBSE exams.

As per the reports, CBSE is expected to announce the results for Class 10 soon though there has not been any official announcement. The assessment of answer sheets for CBSE Class 10 board exams are expected to be completed by April 15 thus the results can be out by the end of this month.