CBSE 10, 12 Board Results 2023: How To Get CBSE Result From DigiLocker
The exact date and time of CBSE 10, 12 results 2023 will be out soon on results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10, 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams and candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of results.
This year, the CBSE Board Exams commenced from 14 February onwards. If past trends are considered, it is expected that the CBSE Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be declared by the end of May on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. However, according to reports, the evaluation of answer sheets is still under process.
As of now, the board officials have not released the exact date and time of the CBSE 10, 12 Results 2023. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE Board Results 2023.
According to CBSE, this year, approximately 21,86,940 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination while 16,96,770 students participated in the Class 12 board exams.
Once the CBSE results are out, candidates can check their scores from the aforementioned website. Besides the official website, students can check CBSE class 10, 12 board results 2023 through DigiLocker. The marksheets, pass certificates, and other important documents can also be downloaded via this platform.
Candidates can also avail facilities like SMS and UMANG app for downloading their CBSE board results.
Steps To Check CBSE 10, 12 Results 2023 From DigiLocker
Go to the official website of the DigiLocker, digilocker.gov.in
On the homepage, you will see a banner that reads as 'CBSE Result 2023 Class X and XII, Activate Your DigiLocker Account Now'
Click on the banner and you will be taken to a 'DigiLocker Account Confirmation Page'
If you already have a DigiLocker account, enter the details like Security PIN (provided by your school), OTP, mobile number, etc and hit the 'Account Confirmation' option. This way, you will be able to access the digiLocker account and check your results
Candidates who do not have a DigiLocker account yet should go to the 'Sign up' option and click on it, a 'Sign up' page will be displayed on the screen
Enter your personal details like name, D.O.B, gender, mobile number, security pin (provided by school), and aadhaar number
Hit the 'Submit' option and your new Digilocker account will be created
Once the account is created, you can follow the above mentioned steps to access your CBSE result and the important documents
