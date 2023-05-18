BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Time: How To Download Matric HSC Results, Details

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is getting ready to declare the BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 on Thursday, 18 May, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the Odisha Matric results are set to be released at 10 am on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download their Class 10 results on time. The results will be available on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 to release on Thursday. They want to check their Odisha Matric results and see if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest details from the exam-conducting body are available on the website – bseodisha.nic.in. Concerned candidates should take a look at the latest official announcements online.
The Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce the Odisha Class 10 Matric results 2023 on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. It is important for candidates to download their respective results on time.
BSE Odisha Matric Results 2023: Details
All students should note that the BSE Odisha Matric results 2023 can be downloaded from two websites – bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. They should keep a close eye on either of the websites and download the result on time.
As per the official details available from the exam-conducting body, more than six lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 examinations on the scheduled dates. Now, they are waiting to check their scores.
The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations 2023 were held from 10 March to 17 March, for all registered candidates, at different exam centres.
It is important to note that while the results will be formally announced at 10 am on 18 May, the link to download them will be activated at 12 pm on the official websites so candidates should stay alert on Thursday.
Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Odisha 10th HSC result 2023 online:
Visit the website – bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
Click on the Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 link on the home page.
Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details carefully.
Your Class 10 result will display on the screen.
Check your marks and other details mentioned in the result.
Download the BSE Odisha Matric result from the website and save a copy.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
