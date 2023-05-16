ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Steps to Download

Check the steps to download HBSE Haryana Board class 10th results 2023 at bseh.org.in. The results are out today.

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
1 min read
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Steps to Download
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE 10th board results 2023 today, 16 May 2023 at around 4 PM. Earlier the results were expected with the HBSE 12th results 2023 that were released yesterday at around 3 PM.

Candidates who appeared for HBSE 10th exams can go through their scores on the official website – bseh.org.in. They can also download the scorecard for future use.

The HBSE board results 2023 link for Classes 10 will be activated online first. Candidates must check their scores and personal details printed on the result carefully. Check the steps below to download the HBSE 10th result 2023.

Steps to Download HBSE 10TH Results 2023?

  1. Go to the Official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

  2. Click on HBSE 10th Result 2023 link on the homepage

  3. Enter the credentials to login

  4. The HBSE 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can save and download the result

  6. Make sure to take a printout for future use

