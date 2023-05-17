TN SSLC, HSE (+1) Results 2023 Date and Time: Result Expected On 19 May

Directorate of Government Education (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced SSLC Class 11 or HSE (+1) results 2023 date and time. The authorities informed about the date and time of the results through a formal release on the website.
Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the TN SSLC and +1 results 2023 on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu Class 11 exams were held from 14 March 2023 to 5 April 2023. The exam was for a duration of three hours. This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the exam and the results for these students will be announced via press conference. After the result is declared, the results link will be activated on the website. Check below the steps to download the TN SSLC, HSE (+1) Results 2023
Tamil Nadu plus two results were announced on May 8. Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu may declare the TN Class 10 Results 2023 this week.
As per the latest update, during the TN Class 12 Result 2023 conference, the State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said that Class 10 Result will be announced on May 17, 2023 and Class 11 or HSE plus 1 result will be declared on May 19, 2023. However the board is planning to decide to release both 10th and 11th on May 19, 2023.
TN SSLC, +1 Results 2023 Date & Time
As per information available on the official website, TN SSLC result will be declared on 19 May, Friday, at 10 AM. TN +1 result is expected to be announced at around 2 PM.
How to Check TN SSLC, +1 Results 2023?
Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the SSLC or plus one result 2023 link.
You will have to enter your credentials to login.
Your TN SSLC, +1 result will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and take a printout of the page.
