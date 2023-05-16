WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2023 Date Announced; Steps to Download Online Here

The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2023 date and time is formally announced for interested candidates. The West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu announced the result details through an official Twitter post. All concerned candidates should note that the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2023 is set to be declared on 24 May at 12 pm. Students will be able to check their WB Class 12th results on the official website - wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in on the mentioned date and time.

One should download their respective WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2023 on time. It is important to keep a close eye on the official website - wbchse.nic.in for all the latest updates. The WB Class 12th results date and time were announced by the West Bengal Education Minister on Monday, 15 May. Candidates should go through the announcement available online.