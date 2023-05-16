GSEB SSC, HSC Results 2023 Date and Time: Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Result Soon

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB is most likely to release the Gujarat Board 10th Result and GSEB 12th General Result 2023 soon.
As per reports, the GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2023 are expected to be declared this week. After the Gujarat Result is declared, students can check and download the results from the official website at gseb.org.
GSEB has already declared the Gujarat 12th Science Result on May 2, 2023. The total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent for the Gujarat HSC Science Result. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.
Students would need to enter their seat number to check their Gujarat Board Result.
Gujarat Board may declare the GSEB SSC and GSEB HSC General Stream result on the same day. HSC General stream includes the results for students in the arts, commerce and vocational streams.
GSEB SSC Exam was conducted from 28 March 2023 to 9 April 2023. GSEB HSC was held from 14 to 29 March 2023 for general stream. The exam for 12th was held in two shifts - 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM and 3 PM to 6.15 PM.
How to Download GSEB SSC, HSC Results 2023?
Visit the official website of Gujarat Board at gseb.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023
A new tab will open. Enter your roll number and other required credentials
Click on "Submit" and your GSEB Result 2023 will appear on the screen
You can download the Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future use.
