RBSE 8th Result 2023 Today: Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results; Know Time

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to release the RBSE 8th result 2023 on Wednesday, 17 May, on the official website. As per the latest official details, the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results are scheduled to be declared at 12 pm on 17 May. Students who appeared for the Class 8 examinations on the scheduled dates can download their respective results from the websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. All candidates should stay alert and informed on Wednesday.

Candidates should keep a close eye on the official websites for all the latest announcements about the RBSE 8th result 2023 that will release on Wednesday. The state education minister has announced the result date and time. You should keep checking rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results download link. One can check their Class 8 scores online.