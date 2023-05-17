RBSE 8th Result 2023 Today: Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results; Know Time

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to release the RBSE 8th result 2023 on Wednesday, 17 May, on the official website. As per the latest official details, the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results are scheduled to be declared at 12 pm on 17 May. Students who appeared for the Class 8 examinations on the scheduled dates can download their respective results from the websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. All candidates should stay alert and informed on Wednesday.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official websites for all the latest announcements about the RBSE 8th result 2023 that will release on Wednesday. The state education minister has announced the result date and time. You should keep checking rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results download link. One can check their Class 8 scores online.
Students should check the scores printed on the Rajasthan Board 8th result 2023 carefully to see if they have qualified for the exam. They should also go through the other details mentioned on it to see if there are any mistakes.
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Important Details
As per official details, approximately 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exams 2023. Students have to score at least 33 percent of marks to qualify for the Class 8 examinations.
It is important to note that the Rajasthan Board 8th result 2023 which will be released on Wednesday is provisional.
Students are advised to collect the RBSE Class 8 results in hard copies from their respective schools. However, they can download a copy of their result on Wednesday for emergency use.
The marksheet will contain important details so students should review them carefully after downloading the results from the official website.
They can contact their school authorities in case of any problems and wait to collect the final copies of the results on the scheduled dates.
RBSE 8th Result 2023: Steps To Download
Here are the steps you should know to download the RBSE 8th result 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Tap on the RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 link on the home page.
Key in your roll number and click on submit.
The Rajasthan Board Class 8 result 2023 will display on your screen.
Go through your scores and download the result from the website.
Take a printout of the result.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
