TN NEET UG Mop-up Round Registration Begins Today At tnmedicalselection.net

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DME will open the registration window for the TN NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up round today, 11 September 2023 from 12 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can check the other details on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

The candidates will have an option of filling and locking the portal in along with registration for MBBS/BDS degree programmes. Candidates interested in taking part in the mop-up round can register and fill out their choices on the DME Tamil Nadu’s official website. The mop-up round application is open to candidates with secure rankings between GR 001 and GR 2993. The last date to register for the TN NEET UG Mop-Up round is September 14.