ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Students Can Register From Today; Steps To Apply

Check the date, website, eligibility and steps to register for CBSE Board exams 2024

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Students Can Register From Today; Steps To Apply
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to start the registration process for private students who are willing to appear for the board examination 2024. The registration will begin from today, September 12.

Interested and eligible students can register themselves with CBSE as a private student and they will have access to the form from the official website at cbse.gov.in. The private students can register for the exam will 11 October 2023. Candidates will be allowed to submit the registration forms till October 19 with a late fee of Rs 2000.

CBSE aims to conduct the board exam for the private candidates in February, March, and April. The exam fee for five subjects is Rs 1500 and Rs 300 for each extra subject. The candidates will be appearing for compartment, additional, and improvement exams. The practical exam fee for each subject is Rs 100.

Also Read

CTET 2023 Result Date: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Results Details; How to Download Here

CTET 2023 Result Date: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Results Details; How to Download Here
ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Board Exams Registration 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates who are declared “essential repeat" in the exam in 2022–23

  • Students from the 2022–23 academic year who have been assigned to a compartment in the board’s main test 2023

  • Candidates who were assigned to a compartment at the first-chance compartment exam

  • Candidates who were declared failed or essential repeat in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

  • Applicants from 2022 and 2023 who wish to reappear in to improve their performance in one or more subjects

  • Qualified candidates from 2022 and 2023 who wish to take an additional subject

  • Female aspirants who are Delhi residents.

  • Candidates with special needs who live in Delhi and have reached the age limit for Class 10 or 12.

How To Apply For CBSE Board Exams Registration 2024?

  1. Candidates can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

  2. Fill in the application form and submit the form.

  3. You must pay the fees using Net banking, a debit card, or a credit card (domestic or foreign).

  4. Fill in the choice of city on the application for exam carefully.

  5. Take a printout of the form or confirmation slip.

Also Read

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result Announced; Check Scorecard At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result Announced; Check Scorecard At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  CBSE   CBSE exams 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×