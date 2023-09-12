CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Students Can Register From Today; Steps To Apply

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to start the registration process for private students who are willing to appear for the board examination 2024. The registration will begin from today, September 12.

Interested and eligible students can register themselves with CBSE as a private student and they will have access to the form from the official website at cbse.gov.in. The private students can register for the exam will 11 October 2023. Candidates will be allowed to submit the registration forms till October 19 with a late fee of Rs 2000.

CBSE aims to conduct the board exam for the private candidates in February, March, and April. The exam fee for five subjects is Rs 1500 and Rs 300 for each extra subject. The candidates will be appearing for compartment, additional, and improvement exams. The practical exam fee for each subject is Rs 100.