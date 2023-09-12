CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Students Can Register From Today; Steps To Apply

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to start the registration process for private students who are willing to appear for the board examination 2024. The registration will begin from today, September 12.
Interested and eligible students can register themselves with CBSE as a private student and they will have access to the form from the official website at cbse.gov.in. The private students can register for the exam will 11 October 2023. Candidates will be allowed to submit the registration forms till October 19 with a late fee of Rs 2000.
CBSE aims to conduct the board exam for the private candidates in February, March, and April. The exam fee for five subjects is Rs 1500 and Rs 300 for each extra subject. The candidates will be appearing for compartment, additional, and improvement exams. The practical exam fee for each subject is Rs 100.
CBSE Board Exams Registration 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are declared “essential repeat" in the exam in 2022–23
Students from the 2022–23 academic year who have been assigned to a compartment in the board’s main test 2023
Candidates who were assigned to a compartment at the first-chance compartment exam
Candidates who were declared failed or essential repeat in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Applicants from 2022 and 2023 who wish to reappear in to improve their performance in one or more subjects
Qualified candidates from 2022 and 2023 who wish to take an additional subject
Female aspirants who are Delhi residents.
Candidates with special needs who live in Delhi and have reached the age limit for Class 10 or 12.
How To Apply For CBSE Board Exams Registration 2024?
Candidates can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
Fill in the application form and submit the form.
You must pay the fees using Net banking, a debit card, or a credit card (domestic or foreign).
Fill in the choice of city on the application for exam carefully.
Take a printout of the form or confirmation slip.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)