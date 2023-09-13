IIM CAT Registration Ends Today At iimcat.ac.in; Details Below

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the online registration window for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 today, 1 September 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates willing to apply for the B-School entrance test can do so on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will have to register themselves on the website.
As per the exam schedule, IIM Lucknow will issue CAT 2023 admit cards on October 25 while the CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26. The exams will be held in three shifts at 155 test centers across the country.
Candidate willing to appear for the CAT 2023 exam must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. In the case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.
The application fee for CAT 2023 is ₹1,200 and the result of the entrance test is expected by the second week of January 2024. The scores for the same will be valid till December 31, 2024.
In a recent notification, the organising institute informed that the CAT score will be considered for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA Operations and Supply Chain Management and MBA Sustainability Management courses.
The notification read, “IIM Mumbai will announce admission policy and application form separately for these programs at IIM Mumbai website in due course. Interested applicants may keep in touch with the IIM Mumbai website (https://iimmumbai.ac.in/) for further information."
