AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Issued: Registration Starts Today

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today: The AP EAMCET Round 2 Counselling Schedule has been released by the concerned authorities on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the registration process for EAMCET second round counselling will commence from today on 14 September 2023.
The last date to apply for the AP EAMCET final phase counselling is Friday, 15 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the last phase of counselling must follow the below steps to apply.
AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Final Phase: Important Dates
Here is the list of important dates for the AP EAMCET 2023 Second Round Counselling.
Counselling Start Date: 14 September 2023
Counselling End Date: 15 September 2023
Online Verification of Documents: 14 to 16 September 2023
Exercising web Options: 14 to 17 September 2023
Edit or Change in Options: 17 September 2023
Seat Allotment Result: 21 September 2023
Self Reporting and Reporting at Colleges: 22 to 25 September 2023
AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling fee is Rs 1200 for candidates belonging to OC and BC categories. However, SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 600. The payment can be made via online modes using Net banking, credit card, and debit card.
AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Steps To Apply for Last Round of Counselling
Follow below steps to apply for the AP EAMCET 2023 Round 2 counselling.
Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling.
Register yourself if not already done.
Go to the login page, and enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
The counselling form will show up on the screen.
Fill all the important details.
Make the payment and submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hardcopy of counselling form for future reference.
