AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Issued: Registration Starts Today

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today: The AP EAMCET Round 2 Counselling Schedule has been released by the concerned authorities on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the registration process for EAMCET second round counselling will commence from today on 14 September 2023.

The last date to apply for the AP EAMCET final phase counselling is Friday, 15 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the last phase of counselling must follow the below steps to apply.