The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Shimla, has officially declared the HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 final merit list on the official website. Candidates can check and download the HP NEET PG merit list 2023 pdf from the website – amruhp.ac.in. The ones who registered for the Round 2 counselling were patiently waiting for the final merit list to be released so that they could check if they had been selected. Now, they can download it.
The HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 final merit list link has been activated officially for everyone who wants to check the list of names. You must download the HP NEET PG merit list 2023 pdf from – amruhp.ac.in soon. Shortlisted candidates in the Round 2 final merit list should finish the next admission steps according to the schedule.
Candidates who have been selected in the final merit list have to finish the choice filling and locking option on time. You can check the important dates and announcements online after downloading the merit list.
HP NEET PG Counselling Round 2: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 choice filling and locking option last date is 1 September. You have to fill in the choices and lock them by the mentioned deadline if you are selected in the final merit list.
Before completing the choice locking steps, you must check the names on the HP NEET PG Round 2 final merit list 2023 carefully. Make sure to check properly whether your name is present in the PDF.
The final merit list PDF file contains the selected candidate's name, application number, NEET roll number, and other details.
It is important to note that the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 will help students to enrol for MD, MS, DNB, and MDS courses under the 85 percent State Quota seats.
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Download Round 2 Final Merit List
Let's go through the easy steps you must follow to download the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 Round 2 final merit list online:
Go to the official website – amruhp.ac.in.
Under the notification section on the home page, click on the link "Final Merit List for Round 2 Counselling"
A new page with the merit list PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
Go through the names and download the merit list from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)