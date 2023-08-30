The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Shimla, has officially declared the HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 final merit list on the official website. Candidates can check and download the HP NEET PG merit list 2023 pdf from the website – amruhp.ac.in. The ones who registered for the Round 2 counselling were patiently waiting for the final merit list to be released so that they could check if they had been selected. Now, they can download it.

