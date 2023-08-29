The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has officially declared the seat allotment results for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 Round 2. Interested candidates who registered for Round 2 can check the UP Polytechnic Counselling seat allotment result 2023 on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. One must check and download the seat allotment list on time from the above-mentioned website. It is important to check the details mentioned on it carefully and see if you have been selected.
Candidates should note that they can download the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 from the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in, only. Many students were patiently waiting for the Round 2 seat allotment result to be released so they could check if they had been selected. It is time to go through the list carefully and know the details.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their application details and password ready while checking the seat allotment result for Round 2 online. You cannot access the list of shortlisted candidates without the login credentials so keep them ready.
UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Details
As per the details mentioned on the official website, the notification states that "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of JEECUP Counselling 2023 has been announced." It is time you download the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 seat allotment result if you registered for the second round.
Candidates are requested to follow the dates mentioned on the schedule. It is important to note that the choice-filling process was formally closed on 26 August, for all interested students.
Now, shortlisted candidates can freeze or float their options from 28 August to 30 August, according to the dates on the schedule.
They have to appear for the document verification process as well on the scheduled dates. Shortlisted candidates are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements online.
UP Polytechnic Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the method you have to follow to check the UP Polytechnic Counselling seat allotment result 2023 for Round 2:
Go to the official site: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result" option on the homepage.
A new page will open on your screen once you tap on the link.
Enter the Application ID and Password in the provided space.
The seat allotment result will open on the screen.
Download it and check the details.
