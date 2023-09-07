Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule Released: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has officially released the third round counselling schedule for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 on the official website, rajugneet2023.com.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 3 to seek admission into different MBBS and BDS courses must apply on the aforementioned website.

According to the Rajasthan NEET UG Schedule (Round 3), the online application process will commence from today on Thursday, 7 September 2023, and the last date to apply is 9 September 2023.