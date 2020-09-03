Over 82% of Registered BE/BTech Students Appear for JEE Main

However, the government has also faced criticism as several students were unable to appear for the exams.

The Quint also spoke to several students who said that they had given Tuesday’s BArch exam a miss and wanted to focus on BTech or NEET.

Low attendance number were witnessed across states like Gujarat and Assam, which reported 55 percent and 50 percent attendance on the first day of the JEE exam.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday, 2 September, slammed the central government over the attendance, saying many students missed the exam due to hasty move and lack of planning to provide necessary basic arrangements and demanded re-examination.