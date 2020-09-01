JEE Main: Students Miss BArch Exam to Focus on BTech, NEET

Many other students who had applied for the B.Arch exam, skipped it on Tuesday, while saying that they would appear for the BTech exam on Wednesday. Delhi resident Divya said that she missed the BArch exam on Wednesday as “Corona is at peak” while adding that “I decided not to risk my health for this exam”.

Divya, who said that she had scored decently in the first phase of JEE Main in January this year, made the decision at the last minute.

Similarly, Vizag resident Madhav said that he missed the BArch exam as he wanted to limit chances of exposure to the virus. Madhav said that he would have no choice but to appear for the high-stake BTech exam on Wednesday, as “it is a matter of career”.