Several States Witness Low Attendance Numbers on JEE Mains Day 1

As COVID-19 cases climb to 37 lakh in India, the first day of the JEE, Joint Entrance Examination – Main exam 2020 kicked off on Tuesday, 1 September, with multiple states reporting only 50% attendance on the first day.

The NTA guidelines for conducting JEE Mains allow students to carry gloves, masks, a transparent water bottle, sanitiser and exam related documents in the hall.

The JEE Mains exam is conducted for admissions for two courses- BArch (Architecture) and BTech (Engineering).

The Quint also spoke to several students who said that they had given Tuesday’s BArch exam a miss and wanted to focus on BTech or NEET.

Low attendance number were witnessed across states like Gujarat and Assam, which reported 55 percent and 50 percent attendance on the first day of the JEE exam.

The true impact of COVID-19 was seen in Punjab, where only 45 percent of registered students appeared at the only centre for JEE Mains in Ludhiana.