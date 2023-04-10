AP Inter Results 2023 Date: Results to be Out Soon On bie.ap.gov.in
Candidates can expect the AP Inter result 2023 to be out in last week of May or in June.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, had conducted the BIEAP Inter Exam 2023 and the exam have been concluded successfully. Now the candidates await the AP Inter Results 2023. Lakhs of candidates had appeared for the exam and the AP Intermediate 1st year exams were held between 15 March 15 to 3 April 2023 while the AP inter 2023 2nd year exams were conducted between 16 March to 4 April 2023.
BIEAP Inter exam 2023 was conducted in a single shift between 9 AM to 12 noon and candidates had to follow the COVID-19 guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Let's have a look at the expected date for AP Inter result 2023 and the steps to download the result.
AP Inter Result 2023: expected Date
As we have observed the past trends, the AP Inter Results have been announced in last week of May or in June. Thus candidates can expect the result to be out within the same time period. Candidates can expect the result during the mentioned time frame and be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check result online.
How to Download AP Inter Result 2023 Online?
Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, search for the result tab
Click on the Intermediate result link or 2nd year Inter results link.
You will have to enter the required credentials like hall ticket number along with date of birth.
Click on submit and the results will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the AP Inter results 2023, take a print out if need be.
