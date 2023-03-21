Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Result Will Be Declared Soon - Details
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The official result date and time has not been announced by the BSEB yet.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam results 2023 anytime soon on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. The board has not announced any official result date yet, however, it is likely that BSEB will release the 12th class result 2023 this week.
A fake notice has been doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be released tomorrow on 22 March 2023. The board officials have not issued any such notice and candidates are advised not to fall for such fake claims, and trust only the official information shared by the board.
BSEB will soon announce the Bihar board 12th results date and time on their official Facebook and Twitter handles.
Candidates must also remember that the topper names and Bihar Board Inter result data will be revealed by the BSEB through a press conference. Therefore, students must keep an eye on the aforementioned websites and official social media handles of the Bihar Board.
According to BSEB, a total of 361 examinees got expelled this year for cheating. From 1 February to 11 February, the intermediate exams were conducted at 1464 exam centres. In the state, intermediate copies were evaluated between 1 March and 14 March.
This year, approximately 13 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination 2023. The concerned authorities will announce the attendance, total scores, pass percentage, and other important details of 12th class students along with the result.
Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023: Steps To Check BSEB Inter Result
Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Bihar board 12th result 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.