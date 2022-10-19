AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration To Begin Today; Details Here

The final phase of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses will formally begin today, Wednesday, 19 October. The Department of Technical Education, which conducts the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling, will start the process soon. Candidates must complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration within the deadline. They can do the online certificate verification by 21 October, as per the official details.

It is important to note that the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration will happen online on the website – sche.ap.gov.in. One must check the details on the official website carefully before the registration process for the final phase begins. Candidates have to pay the application fees online as well.