Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mock Seat Allotment Result Out - Details
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mock Seat allotment Round 1 result has been announced by KEA. Details here.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the NEET PG mock counselling seat allotment round 1 result 2022 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who had qualified the Karnataka NEET PG Exam and had registered for the counselling process can download and check their mock seat allotment counselling result from the website.
All the candidates must note down that this result is provisional, the final Karnataka NEET PG Seat Allotment Counselling Result will be declared tomorrow, 15 October 2022. Once the final result is announced, eligible and selected candidates have to complete their admission process and fee payment in the colleges allotted to them. The last date to report and complete the admission formalities at the allotted colleges is 19 October 2022, 5:30 pm.
Candidates who want to edit or make corrections in their forms are allowed to do so till today, 14 October, 11 am.
Candidates should remember that the Karnataka NEET PG Mock Seat Allotment Round 2 result is yet to be announced. Check the official website regularly to get the latest updates.
Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Download Mock Seat Allotment Round 1 Result
Candidates who want to check the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Mock Seat Allotment Result for round 1 must follow the below mentioned steps:
Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage search the direct result link that reads as "PG NEET MEDICAL/DENTAL Mock Allotment Result".
Click on the direct link and a candidate page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the personal login details like PGET number.
Hit the submit option.
Your NEET PG Mock Seat Allotment Counselling Result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully to make sure there's no mistake.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
