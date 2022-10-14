Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mock Seat Allotment Result Out - Details

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the NEET PG mock counselling seat allotment round 1 result 2022 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who had qualified the Karnataka NEET PG Exam and had registered for the counselling process can download and check their mock seat allotment counselling result from the website.

All the candidates must note down that this result is provisional, the final Karnataka NEET PG Seat Allotment Counselling Result will be declared tomorrow, 15 October 2022. Once the final result is announced, eligible and selected candidates have to complete their admission process and fee payment in the colleges allotted to them. The last date to report and complete the admission formalities at the allotted colleges is 19 October 2022, 5:30 pm.

Candidates who want to edit or make corrections in their forms are allowed to do so till today, 14 October, 11 am.