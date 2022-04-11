AP EAPCET 2022: Registrations to Begin Soon, Exam to Be Held in May
AP EAPCET 2022: Registrations expected to begin today on the official site.
The registration forms for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), which was earlier called APEAMCET, are expected to be released on the official website soon.
Candidates are requested to check the official website – sche.ap.gov.in to know more about the application forms.
The AP EAPCET application form will also be available on the official website so the candidates can register there once the registrations begin.
The candidates who are interested in registering for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses are requested to keep a close check on the official website for all the latest updates.
The application process will take place online so the students should keep checking the official site – sche.ap.gov.in to know more about the process.
The official site contains all the latest updates and information so the applicants can check.
As per several media reports, it is to be noted by the prospective applicants that the AP EAPCET 2022 exam will be held in the month of May 2022.
However, candidates should also remember that there is no official examination date as of yet since there is no notification regarding it on the website.
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. to know about the exact exam date.
AP EAPCET 2022: Important Details
The AP EAPCET 2022 exam will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will conduct the entrance examination on behalf of the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (SCHE, AP).
Candidates interested to register for the AP EAPCET 2022 should remember this point.
AP EAPCET 2022: About
The AP EAPCET 2022 is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses including BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes.
It is held for the candidates who want to take admission in the various courses offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
To know more about the examination, exam dates, registration dates and other details, candidates should constantly check the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.
