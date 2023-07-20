SBI YONO App: Here's How Non-SBI Account Holders Can Make Payments Through It

The SBI YONO application was recently revamped by the bank officials to introduce some advanced features and services. One of the updated features of the application is that it now allows SBI as well as non-SBI customers to use the UPI payment feature without any inconvenience. This means that those customers whose bank account is not registered in the State Bank of India can also use the Unified Payment Interface.
This major step taken by the SBI bank is definitely unique and customer centric where the bank affiliation is not a barrier anymore. The ease of using YONO for UPI transactions will persuade many customers to choose the bank's app over others developed by the tech companies.
Let us read about some easy steps to use the SBI YONO UPI feature for making payments.
How To Use SBI YONO for Making Digital Payments on Mobile?
Download the SBI YONO application on your mobile phone.
Open the app and choose 'New To SBI' option.
Now complete the registration process.
Enter your mobile number to generate the UPI ID.
From the drop down menu, choose your bank name.
Register on the SBI Pay.
Complete the verification process as required.
Create your UPI ID name and select UPI as the mode of payment.
Now create your MPIN by logging in to your account.
You are all set to use the SBI YONO UPI payment service now.
