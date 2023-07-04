ADVERTISEMENT
SBI YONO App Launched With an Updated Version: Check All the New Features Here

A revamped version of SBI YONO app has been launched by the bank. Check details here.

SBI YONO App Launched With an Updated Version: Check All the New Features Here
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday, 2 July 2023 launched a revamped version of You Only Need One (YONO) app for its dedicated users to enhance the digital experience.

As per an official press release statement by SBI, "The upgraded version of the YONO app will empower customers of other banks to embark on the YONO journey, thereby encouraging them to become a part of the ever-growing SBI family."

The number of registered users on YONO has surpassed 6 billion since its launch in 2017. Through YONO, 78.60 lakh SBI savings accounts were opened online in FY23.

On the occasion of its 68th Bank Day celebrations, SBI also introduced the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) services, to serve both SBI and customers of other banks. Customers can use the 'UPI QR Cash' functionality to withdraw cash quickly and easily from any bank's ICCW-enabled ATMs.

SBI YONO App Revamped: Check List of Features

The new updated version of the SBI YONO app offers following services to the customers.

  • UPI Services

  • Scan and Pay

  • Pay by contacts

  • Request money to others

For more detailed information, check the official website of SBI bank.

"SBI is dedicated to offering cutting-edge digital banking solutions that empower every Indian with financial independence and convenience. The YONO app has been revamped, keeping in mind the expectations of our customers for a seamless and pleasant digital experience, as per a statement by Dinesh Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India." He further added,  this will further fulfill SBI's goal of making the 'YONO for Every Indian' mission a reality.

