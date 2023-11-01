SBI Card & Reliance Retail Join Hands To Launch Reliance SBI Credit Card

SBI has announced a collaboration with Reliance Retail under which they will be rolling out Reliance SBI Card. It is a SBI and Reliance Retail co-branded credit card that will help the cardholders shop at various Reliance Retail outlets. The card is lifestyle-focused and offers a range of programs and special advantages to its holders across segments with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium.
There are two variants of the card- Reliance SBI Card, and Reliance SBI Card PRIME. The official statement mentioned the special benefits and rewards of the Reliance SBI Card which will help you transact for goods from different departments like fashion and lifestyle, grocery, consumer electronics, pharma, furniture, jewelry, and many more. The card users will be able to avail the benefits of customized offers.
V Subramaniam, Director of Reliance Retail Limited said in a statement, "Our co-branded credit card with SBI Card is one more step towards this commitment. We are excited to partner with SBI Card, a leader in the card industry, to offer Reliance SBI Card with a wide range of benefits, exclusive discounts, and rewards for shopping with us online and at all our stores. Together with SBI Card, we hope to continue to exceed expectations and bring joy to our customers."
Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO of SBI said “Reliance SBI Card has been developed as a holistic product that is relevant for major consumer segments. It is a powerful addition to our robust co-brand portfolio, and we expect this to become a popular credit card given the universal usage avenues that it offers."
SBI Reliance Card Details
Users will have to pay an annual fee of ₹2,999 plus applicable taxes for Reliance SBI Card PRIME.
Reliance SBI Card holders will have to pay a fee of ₹499 plus applicable taxes for the normal Reliance SBI Card.
Cardholders will get a renewal fee waiver offer upon achieving the annual spending milestone of ₹3,00,000 for Reliance SBI Card PRIME and ₹ 1,00,000 for Reliance SBI Card.
The card is made of recycled plastic and has been introduced on the RuPay platform.
Cardholders can use the credit card for key brands like Reliance Smart, Smart Bazaar, Reliance Fresh Signature, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, JioMart, Ajio, Reliance Jewels, Urban Ladder, Netmeds, etc.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)