Reliance Jio AirFiber To Be Launched on 19 September: Features, Specs and Price

Reliance Jio AirFiber Launch on 19 September: As announced by the Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani during the annual general meeting (AGM) 2023, Reliance Jio will launch the Jio AirFiber in India on Tuesday, 19 September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"Jio AirFiber is designed to be a straightforward plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically necessitates professional installation", said Akash Ambani - Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd during the AGM.
Jio AirFiber 5G is a portable wireless internet service designed to deliver high speed internet of almost 1.5 Gbps. With the help of Jio AirFiber, users will be able to experience an uninterrupted streaming of HD videos, engage in online gaming without any lag, conduct virtual events and video conferences at ease without worrying about internet speed, and more.
Jio AirFiber: Features, Specifications, and Benefits
Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet device unlike Jio Fiber which can be connected only via optical fibers. Following are some of the features, benefits, and specifications of the upcoming Jio AirFiber.
High speed internet of 1.5 Gbps compared to 1Gbps offered by Jio Fiber.
The device can be accessed simply via plug and play process unlike Jio Fiber which requires a proper installation.
The device supports Wi-Fi 6, equipped with parental controls, and is integrated with security firewall for security.
Jio AirFiber device can be easily used at home and offices.
Offers high speed internet via 5G technology.
Jio AirFiber Price in India
The exact price of Jio AirFiber has not been revealed by the company. However, it is anticipated that the price may be higher compared to Jio Fiber because it is a portable device. The expected price of Jio AirFiber in India is Rs 6000.
