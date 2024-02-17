PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Check Eligibility Criteria & Steps To Apply

PM Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana on 17 September 2023. The event of this yojana unfolded at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, called the Yashobhoomi Convention Center, situated in Dwarka. He implemented this yojana in honour of Vishwakarma Jayanti. It gives cash support to small employees and skilled craftspeople along with training, advice on skill matters, and knowledge of modern techniques. This PM Program has an estimated cost of 15 crore rupees, which shows government scheme commitment. The sum of 15 crore rupees of this scheme will benefit those who work in traditional trades, like washermen, haircuts, smiths of gold, bricklayers, and metalworkers. This scheme aims to help skilled craftsmen who are struggling by giving liquidity and training. Participants in the program will acquire a PM Vishwakarma certificate and identity card.
They are eligible for a collateral-free credit guide, with up to ₹1 lakh in the first time and ₹2 lakh in 2nd time, both at a concessional 5% interest rate. PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a central authority initiative technology toward supplying skill improvement and employment possibilities to the Vishwakarma network in India.
PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Eligibility Criteria
1. One must be an artisan or craftsman operating in any of the 18 trades before anything else.
2. This programme covers a wide range of crafts, which include locksmiths, boat makers, carpenters, and goldsmiths.
3. In addition, one has to be older than 18, and none of their family participants must be employed by the government.
4. The scheme’s advantages are only to be had by one member of the family.
The documents required for the Yojana include:
1. Aadhaar Card
2. Pan Card
3. Bank Account Passbook
4. Educational Qualification Certificate
5. Active Mobile Number and
6. Passport Size Photograph
How To Apply For PM Vishwakarma Yojana?
Steps to apply for the PM Vishwakarma Yojana 2024 online at the website:
1. Use the browser to get access to the official website, https://pmvishwakarma.gov.in/.
2. Proceed by clicking the Registration Link.
3. After registering by using your details, move to the application form.
4. Enter your name, skill set, Aadhaar card number, and other information that needs to be filled in the given fields.
5. Complete the application form on the portal, add your documents, and then make the final submission.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)