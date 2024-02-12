Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2024 Series IV Starts Today: Price and Interest Rate

The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023-24 Series IV officially opened for subscription today, Monday, 12 February 2024. For those who are new or do not know much about it, the gold bonds are released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The government has formally announced that people applying for the Sovereign Gold Bond online will receive a discount. One should note that the subscription has opened today so one should complete the process soon.

Interested people should note that the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023-24 Series IV subscription will remain open till Friday, 16 February. The subscription will be open till the last date provided the central government does not close the scheme before. The date of issuance of the SGBs is set to take place on 21 February, as per the latest details.