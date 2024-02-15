PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2024: Eligibility Criteria & Steps To Apply

The NTA has started the application procedure for the scholarship entrance examination for 2024. All the qualified applicants are encouraged to register for the PM Yashasvi Scholarship program on the NTA’s official website. The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Award Program for Young Achievers in India YASASVI is a scholarship program created by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India for all the eligible students.

The government has developed the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for a Vibrant India (YASASVI). This scholarship is restricted to OBC, Nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes, and DNT. Students in 9th grade and those in 11th grade are awarded scholarships at two different levels. This scholarship program is granted only to Indian students by the specific state/union territory to which the applicant belongs or where she/he resides. A written examination known as the YASASVI ENTRANCE TEST 2024 will be used to select applicants for scholarship awards.