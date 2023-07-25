ADVERTISEMENT
Flipkart Plus Premium Membership Rolling Out Soon: Deals, Offers, and Benefits

Flipkart Plus Premium Membership may be soon available to the customers. Details inside.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Business
1 min read
Flipkart Plus Premium Membership Rolling Out Soon: Deals, Offers, and Benefits
The e-commerce giant Flipkart recently released an online teaser on Its official website regarding the Flipkart Plus Premium Membership. This new membership is different from the already available Flipkart Plus, and might offer comparatively better deals, offers, and benefits.

The launch date of Flipkart Plus Premium Membership has not been revealed by the platform yet, however, there are speculations that this membership may be unveiled either on Independence Day Sale 2023 or Diwali Sale. The confirmed details are still awaited.

Some reports suggest that the Flipkart Plus Premium Membership is free of cost, But the chances are less because Flipkart Plus is not exactly free and customers have to earn SuperCoins through daily shopping to get the exact benefits.

Flipkart Plus Premium Membership: Deals, Offers, and Benefits

As of now, the exact benefits and offers of the Flipkart Plus Premium Membership have not been revealed by the company. However, some reports suggest that Flipkart will unveil the offers, discounts, and deals within the next two weeks.

The already available membership Flipkart Plus has several benefits for customers including free shipping, winning super coins, early access to new deals, urgent customer support, and more. Flipkart Plus Premium being an extension of Flipkart Plus Membership is anticipated to offer more interesting deals and benefits to the dedicated users.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details on the forthcoming Flipkart Plus Premium Membership 2023.

Topics:  Flipkart 

