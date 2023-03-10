Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale on 11 March 2023 - Deals, Offers, Discounts & More
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 offers iPhone 14 at lowest price ever. Check details.
The e-commerce giant 'Flipkart' is all set to begin the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale of the year from tomorrow on 11 March 2023. The sale will be available on the official website, flipkart.com till 15 March.
Although the exact offers, discounts, deals, and benefits of the upcoming Big Saving Days Sale have not been revealed by the Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has unveiled that the users will get the iPhone 14 at a cheapest price ever.
As per an official teaser, the iPhone 14 will be available at a price range of Rs 60,009 to Rs 69,999. Besides, the buyers will get amazing bank discounts and offers during the sale, therefore it is likely that the Apple iPhone 14 will be sold at less than 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 - Check Offers on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and Other Smartphones
Here is the list of offers, discounts, and deals on Apple and other smartphones in the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023.
iPhone 14 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 60,09 and Rs 69,999 according to the official teaser.
iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a discounted price of less than Rs 80,000. After using the discounts, exchange offers, and other bank offers, buyers might get iPhone 14 Plus at a price lower than 60,000.
The original price of Nothing Phone (1) is Rs 27,999. However, during the sale, buyers will get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 25,000.
The recently released Google Pixel 7 would be available at a discounted price of Rs 50,000. The original price of Google Pixel 7 is Rs 59,999.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro would also be available at a lower cost than its original price. However, the Flipkart has not confirmed the same yet.
Check this space regularly to get the latest offers and discounts of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023.
