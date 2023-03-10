Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale on 11 March 2023 - Deals, Offers, Discounts & More

The e-commerce giant 'Flipkart' is all set to begin the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale of the year from tomorrow on 11 March 2023. The sale will be available on the official website, flipkart.com till 15 March.

Although the exact offers, discounts, deals, and benefits of the upcoming Big Saving Days Sale have not been revealed by the Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has unveiled that the users will get the iPhone 14 at a cheapest price ever.

As per an official teaser, the iPhone 14 will be available at a price range of Rs 60,009 to Rs 69,999. Besides, the buyers will get amazing bank discounts and offers during the sale, therefore it is likely that the Apple iPhone 14 will be sold at less than 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023.