Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Other Details
Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: The eclipse will not be seen in India.
Residents of countries situated in the Western Hemisphere will be lucky to witness the first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 on 15 May and 16 May 2022 according to the different time zones.
NASA has confirmed that the eclipse is going to be a partial one and will be visible to the ones in South and West Asia, Africa, parts of the Indian ocean, entire South America, most parts of North America and a few islands in the Pacific as well as the Atlantic oceans.
However, it is important to note that the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India similar to the partial solar eclipse which took place on 30 April 2022.
It is confirmed that the first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will take place on 15 May 2022 and 16 May 2022.
It is important for everyone to note down the lunar eclipse time so that they do not miss the Blood Moon.
Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time and Where to Watch
According to NASA, the eclipse is scheduled to begin at 10:10 p.m. EDT on 15 May 2022 and 7:40 a.m. IST on 16 May 2022. One should remember the lunar eclipse time.
It is to be noted that the eclipse will be visible completely in South and North American countries, most of West Africa and a few countries in the Middle East.
The lunar eclipse is expected to last for a total of three hours and twenty-seven minutes. The moon will undergo one hour and twenty-five minutes of totality.
Totality is basically the phase where the moon is completely concealed by the Earth's shadow.
Blood Moon: Why Is the Moon Red?
The moon is called Blood Moon because it will appear red. This happens because the red wavelength of sunlight falls onto the surface of the moon after filtering through the Earth's atmosphere.
People can watch the lunar eclipse on 15 May and 16 May 2022 during the mentioned time. They can watch the Blood Moon that will be fully immersed in the shadow of the Earth.
Everybody should remember the date and the time of the lunar eclipse that will take place in May 2022.
