Students From TN and Punjab Win Awards at NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Student groups from India's Tamil Nadu and Punjab have won awards at the 28th annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge conducted by NASA recently, the agency announced in its virtual awards ceremony on 29 April.

While students from Decent Children Model Presidency School, Punjab won STEM Engagement Award under the high school division, team from Tamil Nadu's Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, won Social Media Award under college/university division.

In all, awards were presented in nine categories.